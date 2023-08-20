Swansea: Six arrests over disorder in school holidays
- Published
Six teenagers aged between 13 and 15 have been arrested on suspicion of public order offences following anti-social behaviour in a city centre.
A total of 24 individuals will also receive home visits from police after criminal damage, fighting and aggression towards people in Swansea.
South Wales Police said it could take more action after viewing CCTV footage.
An order is in place giving officers powers to ban anyone aged 10 or above from the area for causing trouble.
"We will continue to have an increased police presence in the city centre over the weekend, and until the end of the school summer holiday period," said Insp Mark Watkins.
"As well as six teenagers having been arrested, three youths have been directed to leave the area, whilst four other individuals are to receive postal requisitions for criminal offences committed.
"We have an additional 24 individuals at this stage who will receive home visits from police and partners to be issued with ASB [antisocial behaviour] warnings."
He added: "We would ask that all parents and guardians chat to their teenager and advise them that their futures could ultimately be affected by criminal convictions if we find that they have been involved in the recent ASB issues."