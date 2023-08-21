Eryri: Big rescue operation in Croesor-Rhosydd caves
More than 20 cave rescuers have taken part in an operation to get two people out of a mine complex.
One person was assisted up the final pitch out of Croesor-Rhosydd in Eryri, also called Snowdonia, after becoming exhausted and unable to climb back up.
The other person managed to get out of the cave and provide details to the team.
Members of the North Wales Cave Rescue Organisation from across the region responded on Saturday afternoon.
One of the cavers told rescuers they were unable to retrieve a boat used for one of the lake crossings in the complex after it had become jammed.
This forced them to retrace their steps, and during the return, the second caver became exhausted.
The rescue operation finished at 23:00 BST on Saturday.