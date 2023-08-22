Porthmadog: Swan has motorists honking by causing traffic jam
- Published
A swan caused a large lunchtime traffic jam in north Wales as it attempted to re-join its family following a trip into town.
The bird set off across The Cob, an embankment in Porthmadog, Gwynedd, that carries the main A497 road across the Glaslyn estuary.
Traffic had to stop as the swan waddled along the road, escorted by a bus for part of its journey.
Motorists tried to shoo it back into the estuary, but were left waiting.
Alison Statham, who runs a B&B in nearby Talybont, said she got stuck in the queue during a shopping trip into town.
"The traffic ground to a halt, and then we realised everyone was having to negotiate their way around a large white bird standing in the carriageway," she said.
"It's a uniquely Welsh take on a traffic jam."
Efforts to move the bird off the tarmac were hampered by high walls on either side of the road.
"Thankfully, everyone was being really careful not to harm or upset the swan," Ms Statham said.
Swan escapes via hole in the wall
"It seemed that it had been over by the Premier Inn at Porthmadog harbour, but was trying to re-join a group of other swans in the estuary.
"Instead it found itself trapped between the walls of the cob embankment.
"A number of people got out of their cars to try and shepherd it back to the estuary.
"We had to move on and keep traffic from grinding to a halt, but we heard later that it had got back through a gap in the wall, with no harm done."