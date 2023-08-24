Gwynedd: Dog missing for 12 days rescued from cliff
A dog that was missing for 12 days has been rescued after getting stranded on a cliff.
Pepper was rescued from a "tricky cliff position" following reported sightings from a fisherman and two coast path walkers on Wednesday.
Rescue teams attended the clifftop between Ogof Pen-coch and Porth Orion, on the Llyn Peninsula in Gwynedd.
An extensive search was carried out and Pepper was lowered to safety.
Abersoch Coastguard, Coastguard Rescue helicopter 936, Porthdinllaen Lifeboat, Aberdaron Coastguard Rescue Team and Criccieth Coastguard Rescue Team all worked together to bring Pepper to safety.
The said: "We were informed that a dog had been missing since 12 August and, unlikely as it seems, Pepper matches the description down to the pink collar."
Friends of the owners have taken Pepper and will reunite them as soon as possible.