Carnival of Wales hopes for Cardiff's Butetown event

Organiser Hilary Brown said carnivals flourished when the Windrush generation arrived in the UK. "Who brought carnival to the UK? It was the Windrush generation," she said. "What's the legacy they leave? They leave behind an opportunity and a fun environment to understand that carnival is just one of many many amazing things brought to the UK by the Windrush generation."Carnival-making workshops and dance rehearsals have been taking place across Cardiff, with a parade from Loudon Square, Bute Street down to Cardiff Bay taking place on Sunday. Lewis Dedas, 29 and Harold Barbar, 30, have travelled from Ghana to support the reggae artist, Capone, who now lives in Wales and makes his music here.Harold said: "We've received a very warm welcome in Wales."This has created an opportunity for other people to exhibit their talent, it will make Wales a better place."