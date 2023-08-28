Metal detecting: Wrexham care home residents seek treasure
Residents at a care home are hoping to unearth some buried treasure after taking up metal detecting on the grounds.
In his spare time Lee Swallow, who works at Pendine Park Bodlondeb care home in Wrexham, has found many ancient objects and now teaches residents to look for more.
Residents use the trips on the 12 acre (4.8 hectare) site to search for objects which may have sat unnoticed for years.
Lee said it was a great opportunity for them to share their own histories.
"The majority of coins we find are from the last 60 years," he said.
"So it is times in their life that they can pick out and remember what they were doing, where they were - so it's really good in that respect."
The site of the care home was once part of an estate with an orchard and a field.
Lee found a Viking clasp made of copper alloy which is now in Wrexham Museum.
His passion is spreading to the residents too, many of whom have mental health issues and learning disabilities.
Ann Chapman, manager of Pendine Park Bodlondeb care home, said they offer a variety of activities to give each resident a chance to join in as much as possible, adding: "To watch their faces when they go out and when they come back - in particular when they've managed to find things - it's exciting."
Barry Bellis has become one of the most successful detectorists so far.
He said: "I learnt a lot from Lee. I've been doing it for about a month and found old coins and bits of metal."
No hidden gold has been discovered so far - but residents are still finding the sessions something to treasure.