Anglesey pregnant cows die after being chased by dog
Four pregnant cows have died after it is suspected they were chased by a loose dog, police say.
The animals fell down a steep embankment, causing "catastrophic injuries".
Officers said the cows were chased in a farmer's field just outside Llannerchymedd, Anglesey, on 23 August.
It happened some time between 10:00 and 22:00 BST, with police appealing for witnesses or any dog owners whose pet had escaped during these hours.
"This incident will result in a significant financial loss to the farmer as well as the emotional impact of finding his stock in such terrible circumstances," North Wales Police said in a statement.