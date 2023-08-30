Ogmore: 2,000 tyres pulled out in river clean-up
- Published
Thousands of tyres have been pulled from one of south Wales' main rivers as part of a clean-up operation.
Dog walker Alun, from Bridgend, was fed up with seeing large amounts of rubbish in the River Ogmore at low tide.
So he spent four years putting together a multi-agency clean-up operation, including two diggers and about 150 volunteers.
The volunteers helped to pull out shopping trolleys, old furniture, and about 2,000 tyres from the river.
He would often take his cocker spaniel to Ogmore-by-Sea and at low tide, he would see geese perched on shopping trolleys and tyres on the riverbed.
"It's amazing for the environment to remove this. It's just fantastic just to see what is coming out the river and how much is being removed," he said.
"But with everyone coming together to do this is beyond belief - I can't thank everyone enough."
Among the volunteers was Jerry Cross, who was covered head to toe in mud thanks to his efforts.
"It's tragic seeing what's in this river today. I am shocked, we must start looking after our planet better than this," he said.
Another volunteer, Francesca Gribble from Gloucestershire, said: "I've picked up cans, lollipop sticks, and takeaway cartons along the river and our friend even moved an armchair from the river."
Firefighters from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service were on hand to hose off the mud from the rubbish from the river, alongside Keep Wales Tidy and Natural Resources Wales, who were all involved in the clear-up.
"This is not just one person throwing an odd tyre off a bridge," said David King from Cardiff Rivers group.
"This must be organised, people collecting tyres as a business and tipping them straight into the river over a long period of time."
According to Neil Harrison, from Fly Tipping Action Wales, some tyres had been in the river for more than 10 years.
"We believe some of the tyres flowing down the river catchment could be from rogue traders collecting tyres from garages or anyone who deals with tyres and dumping them into the river," he said.