Car goes into Swansea Marina near National Waterfront Museum
- Published
A car has gone into Swansea Marina, and emergency services have been called to the scene.
South Wales Police said their officers were called to the incident, which happened just outside the National Waterfront Museum, shortly after 10:00 BST on Wednesday.
Police tape has been put up around the area.
The incident is ongoing, and no more details are currently available.
