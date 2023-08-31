Menai Bridge repairs will be completed by 2026, says MP
Repairs to Menai Bridge will be finished by the 200th anniversary of its construction in 2026, Ynys Môn's MP has said.
Virginia Crosbie said it is "something for the island to celebrate" but criticised the Welsh government over its reliance on a "structure built in the 19th century".
Work commenced this month with both lanes expected to reopen in March 2025.
The bridge was closed in October after structural engineers raised concerns.
Ms Crosbie said she was updated about the completion of the project in a meeting with government officials, the bridge's operator and the contractor involved.
"I know islanders and those who travel regularly to Anglesey will want to know what will happen over the next two years," she said.
"The bridge needs to be properly repaired as soon as possible. It is much-loved but old and problems are inevitably going to continue."
All major road building projects in Wales, including a planned third Menai bridge, were scrapped in February over environmental concerns.
Ms Crosbie has called for this to be re-evaluated with the Anglesey freeport and nuclear power station at Wylfa in the pipeline.
"Labour in Cardiff have made a huge mistake banning any new roads," she said.
"Such inflexibility will harm the island I represent but sadly north Wales is often not on the agenda in faraway Cardiff."
The Welsh government declined to comment.