Boy, 10, bitten by dog while saving toddler brother
- Published
A 10-year-old boy suffered bite wounds after saving his toddler brother from being attacked by a dog.
Caio Lewis was playing with little brother Jac, two, in a front garden in Cross Hands, Carmarthenshire, when the animal - described as a French bulldog - ran in.
After Caio bravely ran to defend Jac he was bitten on his thigh and needed hospital treatment.
Dyfed-Powys Police said its officers were making enquiries.
The boys' mother, Lara Poyer, said the pair were playing at their dad's house "when the dog ran straight for Jac".
"Caio noticed the dog running straight for Jac and he went straight over and pushed him out of the way," Ms Poyer said.
"As Jac ran back towards the house the dog bit Caio on his thigh."
Ms Poyer said she took Caio from his father's home back to Prince Philip Hospital in nearby Llanelli, where he was treated with a dressing over the cut.
She said Caio was given a six-day course of antibiotics to treat the wound.
His mother said she believed the outcome could have been much more serious if the dog had attacked little Jac, given his much smaller size.
The mother-of-two from Llanelli stressed that the attack could have had a far more serious outcome had Caio not been there or acted as quickly as he did.
"Where the dog bit Caio was the equivalent of his brother's head in terms of height because Jac is so small, so it could have been a lot worse."
"[Caio is] a bit sore but he's doing well," she added.
"We're very proud of him - he showed a lot of sense and bravery to jump in front of Jac. The dog owner has been very apologetic about what happened.
"I don't want the dog to be destroyed because it's a rescue dog and it's obviously had a difficult upbringing previously."
Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed it had been notified of the incident and that enquiries were ongoing.