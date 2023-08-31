Cost of living: Back to school costs worry for parents
Haircuts have become a "luxury" for some children heading back to school, a charity volunteer has said.
Kelly Arthurs, who offers free haircuts to low income families in St Mellons, Cardiff, said she was "overwhelmed" by the demand.
It comes as the cost of living adds extra strain on parents when paying for school uniforms, meals and transport.
The Welsh government said there was support available for families struggling to afford school costs.
Ms Arthurs, of Community Cuts, collaborated with community space St Mellons Hub to host a back to school event this week.
The 37-year-old hairdresser said that haircuts have become "a luxury within the family household".
Ms Arthurs said she had previously helped out neighbours, but when she was told by a local mother that she had to choose between getting her children's hair cut or doing the weekly shopping, she realised "this is much bigger than my street".
The back to school event was "tremendously needed" and had an "overwhelming" response, she added.
"I'm not rich. I struggle myself with the cost of living and landlords, rent, etc, so I think we're all in the same boat really," she said.
"It just gives me more determination to make these things happen for the community and especially the kids."
Rebecca Butler, 35, a single mother of four who works part-time at a Tesco store, said having her third child transition from primary to comprehensive school this year made things "very expensive".
"You name it, he needs it all," she said.
"When I'm living month to month as a single parent, it's quite hard."
Because she works, Ms Butler earns slightly over the threshold and so does not qualify for back-to-school vouchers or free school meals.
She said she felt a "lot of pressure" as she wanted her children "to have the best", so tried to stagger costs throughout the month.
"It just feels like you're constantly trying to chase your tail to provide for them," she said.
She said housing association Hafod helped her secure a government-funded voucher towards school uniforms which took "a bit of the pressure off".
"Whether I'm short on food or gas and electric, they say don't go without, we're here for you," she said.
Nicola Lumb, 35, from Pentwyn, Cardiff also stopped by to get her daughter a haircut, after doing her uniform shopping earlier in the week.
"It all adds up, and all in one go," she said.
"Going round all the different shops and actually realising how expensive it is to have enough uniforms for every single day.
"I think the branded stuff especially is unaffordable."
She said it was "really great to see the community banding together" to support each other.
Father-of-six Niall Foster, 32, attended the event and said rising costs have put "huge strain" on his family.
"I'm really struggling at the moment," he said.
"I'm currently out of work, so going back to school is really expensive for me. Anything I can do to cut the cost, I'll do it."
Holly James, manager of St Mellons Hub, said more than 400 people attended the event, and it was rewarding as parents were "so grateful".
Kathryn Wakeham from Cardiff was helping on the free school uniform stand, and said high street prices were "astronomical", especially for PE kits, with many parents struggling to afford items such as football boots.
According to her, parents had raised concerns about "sending children in with the wrong items", and as a result young people were "feeling pushed out" and not "fitting in with everybody else".
She said they had an "enormous store of items" on offer, but it "goes down so rapidly".
The 42-year-old volunteer at A Better Fit school uniform donation charity said she had "mixed emotions" about taking part in the event.
"I'm happy we can help right now, but sad we have to," she said.
The Welsh government said schemes that struggling families may be eligible for included the school essentials grant towards school uniform, sports kit and equipment, free school meals and free Office 365 licences to give pupils access to educational resources online.