Dinard: Royal Navy rugby player dies in suspected fall
- Published
A Royal Navy rugby player has been found dead in France.
The body of sailor Steffan Rees from Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, was discovered on a rocky stretch of coast in Dinard in Brittany, a local prosecutor told the AFP news agency.
Investigators believe the player, whose team is based at the seaside resort for the World Defence Rugby competition, may have died in an accidental fall.
The Royal Navy said it was working with the French authorities.
It said in a statement: "Our thoughts and sympathy are with his family and friends.
"We continue to assist the French authorities with their investigations and therefore are unable to comment further."
The competition, also known as the World Military Rugby Championship, brings together military teams from 12 allied nations.