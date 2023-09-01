Stone skimming: Injured finger jeopardises world champion title
- Published
You probably did not even know that stone skimming was a recognised sport - let alone that its female world champion came from Wales.
But now that crown looks in danger of slipping after its holder's flinging finger was dislocated in an accident with the family dog.
Christina Bowen Bravery's crucial digit got tangled in the labradoodle's harness as he jumped from the car boot.
It has cast doubt on her chances at the 2023 world championships in Scotland.
"I'd taken Paws out for the day and he got very excited at seeing some other dogs and jumped out before I was ready," said the 43-year-old from Abergavenny.
"The harness caught my right index finger, which is really important when it comes to casting stones, and pulled it completely the wrong way - I felt it pop right out."
The teacher and mum-of-two decided not to go to hospital though after last week's accident.
"I managed to get the finger back into its joint, strapped it up and have been taking tablets for the pain ever since.
"I'm hoping that complete rest will result in me being match fit come the world championships on Sunday, September 24."
Held on the small, remote island of Easdale, near Oban in Argyll, it will be the first time the contest has convened since 2019 because of Covid.
"So I've held my title unchallenged since then, which means there's no way I'm going to miss this chance to defend it finally - dislocated finger or not," said Christina.
She added that she has loved skimming stones into the sea ever since going on holidays to Cornwall with her parents as a little girl.
But it was only in recent years that she realised she could do it competitively.
In 2017 she entered the All England Open Stone Skimming Championships on Lake Windermere in Cumbria after spotting an advert on the National Trust's Facebook page.
"What started as a fun day out ended with me coming third, having skimmed a distance of 28m," said Christina.
"I was hooked and went back in 2018 and 2019 and came first on both occasions."
She then heard about the world championships, which was only a matter of months away.
"One day after work, I just got in the car and drove several hours to get there," she said.
"It was a tiny place and the couple of hundred of us taking part had to get ferried over in groups from the mainland."
Fending off the competition, Christina's 44m effort saw her crowned women's world champion - and the success didn't stop there.
She also bagged the top female open stone skimmer title at the Welsh championships held at Llanwrtyd Wells, Powys, in June 2022.
Christina also came second in this summer's British championships staged in Shropshire, despite having a bad case of flu.
"Stone skimming is great fun and has such a lovely community feel to it, it's just a shame that its profile as a sport is almost non-existent," she added.
"I'm just hoping my hand is fully recovered in time for the world championships on Easdale.
"I'd love to successfully defend my title and bring the trophy back home for a second time," Christina added.