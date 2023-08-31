Cwmfelin Social Club forced to close after sinkhole opens
- Published
A large sink hole has opened beneath a social club causing damage to the building.
Cwmfelin Social Club, in Swansea, has been closed down while contractors assess the safety of the structure.
Club secretary Michael Kennedy said subsidence has been a long standing issue that had now deteriorated.
He said he was devastated to see the current state of the damage and that construction crews were deciding on the next steps.
"Last Tuesday the hole was there but it was small and it wasn't affecting anyone, and since then it has collapsed very, very considerably," said Mr Kennedy.
"I couldn't believe it, I mean gee whiz, it started off as just a little hole in the tarmac."
"The club is closed now, and by the end of the day we will be advised what we can and cannot do," he added.
He said that if the club - which opened in 1947 - must close fully it would be devastating for residents and that it was the hub of the community.
"We've got the contractors on site now and they will determine what we need to do going forward," he said.
"We may be told we can re-open part of it, we're just waiting on that expert opinion."