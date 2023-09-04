Two schools closed in Wales over concrete concern
- Published
Two schools on Anglesey have closed because of concerns over concrete, the Welsh government has said.
Pupils were meant to be returning to Ysgol David Hughes and Ysgol Uwchradd Caergybi on Tuesday.
They are the first schools to be identified by Cardiff ministers as having reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC).
But work is continuing to assess the scale of the issue across Wales, with the results expected in two weeks.
The Health and Safety Executive has said that RAAC is now beyond its lifespan and may "collapse with little or no notice".