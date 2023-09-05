Concrete: More school closures cannot be ruled out - minister
More schools could be closed as work is undertaken to identify if they contain concrete that is at risk of collapsing, Wales' education minister says.
Jeremy Miles said the government was working with councils and would identify "over this week and next week" any schools which may be at risk .
"I can't rule that out," he told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast when asked about further closures.
Two schools in Anglesey have been closed after the material was found.
It comes after reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) was found in three Welsh hospitals earlier this year.
Asked why he was not able to say definitively if school buildings contained RAAC, Mr Miles said the Welsh government had asked councils to include that in their reports this year.
"They've been working to the guidance since it changed in 2020…as part of supplementary work we're doing this week and next week we will be able to verify that information right across Wales," he said.
He also pointed out that the situation in Wales was different from other parts of the UK as a large number of schools had been built before RAAC was in use between the 1950s and 1990s.
"Since RAAC has stopped being used we've had many, many new schools built in Wales - 140 in the first wave of investment and another 200 schools as part of the current wave of investment," said Mr Miles.
"The commitment of the Welsh government and local councils in Wales to both capital maintenance of the existing school estate and the huge transformation programme in building new schools and colleges I think is really important context for families when they are thinking about this."
Meanwhile, a senior engineer warned there needed to be an urgent safety review of all public buildings in Wales to see if they also contain the concrete.
"We need to find out the extent of the problem," Keith Jones, director of the Institution of Structural Engineers said.
"We can't really begin to move forward until we know the full extent of this," Mr Jones said.
The Health and Safety Executive has said that RAAC is now beyond its lifespan and may "collapse with little or no notice".
Craig Williams, Welsh Conservative MP for Montgomeryshire, said that the issue needed "perspective".
"Let's get this issue into perspective. Before we start writing blank cheques, in England there are 22,000 schools, 200 at the moment have been found with this problem," he said.
"Of that, 50% currently have mitigation effects and we need to be careful...we need to get this problem into perspective," he said.
"We are worrying parents across the United Kingdom...and we just need...people going to school this morning with the confidence that their school is safe.
"If it's not safe, the school will be in touch," he said.
'Guidance changed'
The director of the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) Cymru said the union had not been contacted by any head teacher who thought it was an issue in their school.
But she asked why the guidance had changed "at the eleventh hour before the schools are due to go back".
"Why have they [the UK government] not been clearer with the Welsh government with what the issue is?," Laura Doel said.
She urged experts to get the review of schools done "as swiftly as possible" so the union could get information out to any worried parents and ensure schools remained open.
"We need to be on top of this, offering parents reassurance that schools are safe," she said.