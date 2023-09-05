Dog left to die in Bridgend in 'shocking' neglect case
- Published
An elderly dog found dumped on a hill was so full of internal tumours that even an X-ray failed to make out her vital organs.
The 16-year-old animal was recently found in Bridgend by a passer-by who took her to a rescue shelter.
Unable to walk and covered in sores and lumps, staff there called it one of the worst cases of neglect they had ever seen.
They are now appealing for information to help locate those responsible.
"At first sight we knew it was bad but we couldn't have prepared ourselves for just how bad," said Stuart McCarthy-Thompson, from Hope Rescue in Llanharan, Rhondda Cynon Taf.
"On arrival at the vets it was clear she had a large distended stomach, which was full of blood - so she was rushed for an ultrasound.
"That found her poor body to be so riddled in tumours that the vet could not even make out her vital organs. In addition, she had fluid on her lungs."
Stuart added that the Jack Russell, named Penelope by shelter staff, also had "extremely itchy skin and multiple lumps and sores all over her body.
"She could barely walk and struggled to even sit up by herself, so she must have been deliberately left where she was found.
"And she didn't get in that state overnight - it would have taken months, if not years, to get in such a shocking condition."
Unfortunately, the vet was left with no option other than to end Penelope's suffering and put her to sleep.
"We are heartbroken that she was left to die in this way," said Stuart, who added that such abandonment cases have become all too common in recent years.
"Someone must know something about how Penelope ended up in such a terrible state.
"Anyone with any information can contact us in complete confidence."