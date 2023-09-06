Diver tried to save man who drove car into Swansea Marina
- Published
A diver tried to save a 52-year-old man who drove his car into Swansea Marina at speed, an inquest has heard.
Andrew David Harding, from Hafod, Swansea, drove his Black Audi A3 through the railings and into the water at 10:00 BST on 30 August.
The inquest opening heard a civilian diver entered the water try to rescue Mr Harding, but found his car was locked and his seatbelt was on.
Police are not treating Mr Harding's death as suspicious.
Despite resuscitation attempts by paramedics, his death was confirmed at 11:15 BST.
A full inquest is due to be held on 5 March 2024.