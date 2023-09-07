Queen Elizabeth: Woman makes teddies for anniversary of monarch's death
- Published
A seamstress hoping to bring "joy on a sad day" has made Elizabeth II-themed teddies to mark the anniversary of the late monarch's death.
Sharon Samways, 50, has made bears marked with Royal cyphers and from fabric covered in images of stamps.
The words "God save the Queen" and "God save the King" are sown onto the feet of two of the bears.
Ms Samways, from Cardiff, said they were made from scratch and can take a week to complete.
The mum-of-three finishes the £65 souvenirs with stuffing and "delicate" embroidery.
She also made limited edition memory bears when the late queen died on 8 September last year.
This was followed by Coronation bears for King Charles and Queen Camilla.
"I felt that the queen's life needed to be celebrated, so I decided to make the bears," former primary school teacher Ms Samways said.
"She was such an iconic person for everybody, she's always been in my life.
"I just thought they'd be such a lovely keepsake, especially for children growing up."
Ms Samways said she had not "had time to reflect fully" on the late queen's death.
"But also, it's about the legacy that she's left, and we should be celebrating that," Ms Samways added.