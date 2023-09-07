Cleddau Bridge: Driver killed in holiday coach crash named
A car driver who was killed in a crash with a coach transporting holidaymakers has been named as Mathew Chapman.
The 32-year-old died at the scene of Tuesday's crash near the Cleddau Bridge in Pembrokeshire.
Originally from Dunstable, Mr Chapman had been living in Pembrokeshire in recent years.
His family, who are being supported by specialist officers from Dyfed-Powys Police, said he was "loved by all who met and knew him".
They said in a statement: "We are all shocked and devastated, and would ask for privacy at this time to try and come to terms with what has happened."
The family described Mr Chapman as "a much-loved son, brother, fiancé, grandson and friend to many".
The driver of the coach sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.
Police said 24 of the 52-seat coach's passengers, tourists from Cumbria, were taken to hospital but have since all been discharged.
A driver from another coach company who picked up survivors from hospital described seeing broken arms, noses, and black eyes.
Tudur Lewis described passengers as being "in shock" and admitted not knowing what to say to them.
"They came out with broken arms, broken noses and black eyes and things," he said.
"It's everybody's worst nightmare really."
A major incident was declared by fire crews dealing with the crash.
Titterington Holidays, of Penrith, Cumbria, confirmed its coach was involved in the crash.
One of its owners, Paul Titterington, said the coach passengers were on a five-day trip to west Wales and were a mix of ages.