Family of Pencoed man who died in pub assault 'devastated'
A man has been arrested in connection with an assault at a pub which left another man dead.
Police said they were investigating what happened at the Chatterton Arms, Pencoed, Bridgend, at around 20:30 BST on 29 August.
The victim has been named as Gavin Weekes, 72, from Pencoed. His family said they were "devastated".
The 29-year-old man has been released on police bail while enquiries continue.
Det Ch Insp Matt Davies, from South Wales Police, said: "I extend my sympathies to Mr Weekes' family at this very sad time for them.
"We are continuing to appeal to anyone who was in the Chatterton Arms at the time of the incident and who may have information that would assist our enquiries to please contact police."
