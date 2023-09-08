Headteacher appears in court charged with child sex abuse
A headteacher has appeared in court after being accused of child sex abuse.
Neil Foden, 66, of Old Colwyn, Conwy county, is charged with sexual activity with a girl aged 13 to 15, and sexual communication with a child.
Llandudno magistrates' court heard from the prosecution that Mr Foden was a headteacher, and no application was made for his bail.
He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Caernarfon Crown Court next month.
