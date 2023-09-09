Rhyl beach: Lifeboat rescues people cut off by tide
- Published
A rescue operation launched after about 120 people were cut off by the tide in Denbighshire, the coastguard has said.
The coastguard received a call at about 16:00 BST on Saturday when sun seekers at Rhyl beach were stranded by the incoming sea opposite the town's lifeboat station.
A lifeboat was launched which shuttled many to shore in a relay operation.
An RNLI Land Rover was used to collect others, while Holyhead coastguard said some managed to "self-recover".
The operation ended just after 17:00. No-one was hurt.