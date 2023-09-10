Tour of Britain diverted after unrelated accident
- Published
The final stage of the Tour of Britain has been diverted following an unrelated road accident.
The riders are racing from Margam Park to Caerphilly but organisers paused the stage after hearing of the incident on the route ahead in Treorchy.
It means a section of the eighth stage of the race over the Bwlch mountain won't go ahead.
Two stages of the race have been held in Wales, with stage two taking place in Wrexham.
"We thank everybody involved for their patience and understanding," said organisers in a post on X, formerly Twitter.