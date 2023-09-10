Conwy: Hundreds of dog lovers protest beach ban
- Published
More than 1,000 people turned up on Sunday for a mass dog walk to protest banning them from the beach.
Conwy council wants to prohibit them on a stretch of sand between Colwyn Bay and Rhos-on-Sea.
It said it has had requests for a canine clampdown in three more areas.
The other proposed places are Penmachno Playing Field and from Rhos Point to the promenade entrance, opposite College Avenue, in Rhos on Sea.
Dog owners are up in arms over the plans.
Protest organiser Aaron Haggas, of Rhos On Sea, has a family of dog lovers and said his six-year-old daughter has become a "social butterfly" through her love of them.
Dogs, he believed, were not a problem on the beach but disposable barbecues and bottles were.
He said: "I was shocked to hear about a complete ban on dog walkers. It feels like they're saying, 'We don't want your dog, and we don't want you'.
"There's no dog parks here. We'll have to go to places like Rhyl and Prestatyn, and that feels like encroaching on their territory.
"She likes to get off the leash and the beach is the only place it is safe to do so."
Catherine Humphries agreed with fines for letting pets poo on the beach, but she insisted only a "tiny" minority did not clean up after their animals.
She said: "A lot of tourists come to Rhos with dogs. After Covid, when lots of people got dogs, many places became dog friendly.
"Banning dogs will hugely impact this and less people will come to Rhos."
Banning dog walkers, she added, would be a bad for the environment as they would have to drive to go elsewhere.
She said: "This isn't what we should be doing in 2023. There are places to walk a dog in Rhos, but the beach is one of the only places you can let them off the leash and run around safely."
Sophie Marks claimed businesses would be hit if dog walkers had to go elsewhere.
"Not only that, but it'll be a massive exclusion to such a large number of people," she said.
"They claim it's due to dog fouling, but why not police that aspect more? From my experience I have never seen dog mess on the beach.
"I have however seen masses of litter, left over barbecues and cigarette butts."
Conwy council said: "We're inviting responses to this consultation - no decisions... have been taken.
"Once we've collated the results the matter will be discussed at the council's economy and place scrutiny committee, before a decision is made by cabinet."