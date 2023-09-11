American Bully XL: Mum of boy mauled to death urges action
- Published
The mother of a 10-year-old boy who was killed by an American Bully XL dog has asked why the UK government has not acted to ban the breed sooner.
Jack Lis was mauled to death at a house in Caerphilly in 2021.
The Home Secretary said she was looking at banning the breed after a video was shared online of an American Bully XL attacking a child on Saturday.
Responding to the news, Jack's mother said: "Where were you when other innocent people were killed?"
The Home Office said a change of policy was the responsibility of the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra). Defra has been asked for comment.
Home Secretary Suella Braverman said she was seeking "urgent advice" on banning the "lethal" American Bully XL breed after the video emerged, which showed an 11-year-old girl and two men being attacked in Birmingham.
Ms Braverman described the attack as "appalling" and said the breed was a particular danger to children.
Responding to Ms Braverman on X, formerly Twitter, Jack's mother Emma Whitfield said: "It's crazy how this video has gone viral and now politicians are coming out of the woodwork saying how bad it is.
"Where were you when other innocent people were killed? Where were you when I was at Parliament asking for change? Nowhere."
Brandon Hayden, from Penyrheol, Caerphilly, and Amy Salter, of Trethomas, Caerphilly, were both jailed for being in charge of a dangerously out of control dog after Jack's death.
Beast, the dog that killed Jack, was shot and killed by armed police, who later confirmed that the American Bully XL was not a banned breed in the UK.
However, advice on banning the breed was commissioned last week, a UK government adviser said.
Which dogs are banned in the UK?
The Dangerous Dogs Act was introduced in 1991, which banned the owning, selling, breeding and abandoning of four breeds of dog.
These are the Pit Bull Terrier, Japanese Tosa, Dogo Argentino and Fila Brasileiro.
No new dogs have been added to the list since it was first created.
If you own a banned dog in the UK then the police can take it off you, even if it is well behaved and no-one has complained.
Adding dogs to the banned list is the responsibility of the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra).