Boy accidentally hanged himself on rope, inquest hears
A 10-year-old boy accidentally hanged himself on a rope while playing with friends, an inquest has heard.
Lewi Sullivan from Rassau near Ebbw Vale, Blaenau Gwent, was with friends on 1 September when he found a rope around a tree and said he would hang himself in a "playful manner".
The rope was placed around his neck and the boy accidentally fell.
A passer-by cut him down, but he died at the University Hospital of Wales three days later.
The cause of death was hypoxic ischemic brain injury and hypoxia hanging, the inquest heard.
In a tribute last week, his dad Nigel Sullivan said: "Lewi was a fantastic, caring and loving son.
"He really was every father's dream, and we had this brilliant father-and-son bond," he added.
Lewi, who lived with his dad Nigel, step-mother Louise and his two brothers, was described as "the best child a dad could ask for".
His parents - including mum Falina - thanked those who tried to help their son, including paramedics from the air ambulance.
The inquest was adjourned until 14 May 2024.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this story, BBC Action Line has links to organisations which can offer support and advice