Resolven: Tributes to passionate golfer who died in crash
Tributes have been paid to a passionate golfer who died in a crash.
Jonathan Davies' car crashed into barriers on the A465 near Resolven, Neath Port Talbot, at about 19:00 BST on Friday.
Mr Davies, 32, from Neath, was described as a passionate golfer by his family, who said they were "shocked and devastated".
He won the Neath Golf Club Senior Championship at the age of 15 and also loved rugby.
"He was loved by all who met and knew him," Mr Davies' family said.
"Jonathan adored being around people and he touched the lives of so many. His family are humbled by the outpouring of kind messages and support left by Jonathan's friends.
"Everyone who knew him has a funny story to tell about a time spent with him. He was a kind-hearted soul and always had time for his friends."
South Wales Police has appealed for witnesses to the crash.