Llanelli: Tribute to man as three held on suspicion of murder
A man who died in an "incident" in Llanelli on Sunday has been named by his family as Ashley Sasero.
The 26-year-old was found by emergency services in the early hours of Sunday morning in the Maestir area of Llanelli, Carmarthenshire.
Three men were arrested on suspicion of murder following the incident and remain in police custody.
Mr Sasero's family said in a tribute he was a "beautiful precious boy who would light up a room".
They described him as the "much-loved brother of Emily, Rosie, Zach, Liam and partner of Jade" and "devoted son of Claire and Wayne".
"Tragically taken away from us, Ashley will be greatly missed," the family said in the statement issued by Dyfed-Powys Police.
Officers are continuing their investigation into Mr Sasero's death and have appealed for information.
Two men, aged 38 and 36, were arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday morning, and a 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday afternoon.