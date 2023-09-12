Wales weather: Heavy rain warning as heatwave ends
Heavy rain warnings have been issued for parts of Wales, marking an end to the heatwave that swept the UK.
The Met Office warning for heavy rain covers Flintshire and Wrexham and is in place until 13:00 BST on Tuesday.
The forecaster warned up to 50mm of rain could fall within six hours, possibly causing flooding.
Temperatures are expected to hit a high of 20C (68F) in southern parts of Wales, following the recent longest run of 30C September days in UK history.