Vaping: Welsh government calls for ban on disposable vapes
The Welsh government is calling for a ban on disposable single-use vapes.
The move would be "part of a suite of measures to address youth vaping", Welsh ministers said.
The Welsh government does not have the power to prohibit the vapes but is calling on the UK government to do so.
The UK government said it had launched a call for evidence to find ways of reducing the numbers of young people buying and using vapes.
A recent Public Health Wales report said 9-10% of year 7 and year 10 pupils vaped daily.
Welsh ministers will raise the issue at meetings with UK government counterparts this week.
In a statement, a Welsh government spokesperson said: "To protect public health and the environment, we want to see a comprehensive ban on disposable single-use vapes as part of a suite of measures to address youth vaping.
"Welsh ministers will be meeting UK government on this issue later this week."
A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "We are concerned about the rise in youth vaping and the environmental impacts of disposable vapes.
"That is why we launched a call for evidence to identify opportunities to reduce the number of children accessing and using vaping products - and explore where the government can go further.
"We will set out our response in due course."