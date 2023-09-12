Swansea: Teachers strike again in school fight sacking row
- Published
Swansea secondary school teachers belonging to the NASUWT union will go on strike for a second time on Wednesday after the council rejected a proposal to end a dispute.
The strikes follow claims a colleague was sacked for breaking up a fight between two pupils.
The union said teachers had to be able to rely on their employers to protect them and honour job descriptions.
Swansea council has been asked to comment.
More than half of Swansea's secondary schools closed for a day in July while others partially shut after NASUWT union members voted to take industrial action over the matter.
The row is claimed to relate to an incident involving a male teacher pulling apart two boy pupils who were fighting.
According to the union, the teacher was disciplined but then exonerated on appeal, before a second appeal led him to be dismissed.
NASUWT said the action was being taken by teachers after "adverse employer practices, threats to their job security and the failure of Swansea council to comply with existing collective agreements".
Neil Butler, NASUWT national officer for Wales, said: "In the midst of a recruitment and retention crisis for teachers, Swansea council upheld a process that led to the wrongful dismissal of a teacher for breaking up a fight.
"Our offer would have allowed Swansea council to regain the trust of teachers by ensuring that the council adheres to collective agreements."
Back in July the council said it "refuted any allegation of employer abuse" made by the union, and said it hoped to "find a solution that avoids unnecessary disruption to our schools and the education of children in Swansea".