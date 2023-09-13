Newport: Police patrols after man exposes himself outside school
- Published
Police say they are investigating a report of a man "exposing himself" outside a primary school in Newport.
Gwent Police said the incident happened near the entrance of Lliswerry Primary School, on Nash Road, at about 12:00 BST on Wednesday.
"The individual ran off when approached by a member of staff," police said.
"Officers have spoken to staff and pupils as part of inquiries and will be continuing patrols at school time to provide reassurance."
In a letter sent to parents, the school said "a number of" youths and young men had approached the school railings at lunchtime.
The letter said when they were asked to leave, "two of the group exposed themselves as they ran away".
The letter added that CCTV of the incident had been handed to police.