Sexual harassment: Backlash over retired doctor's letter
A retired anaesthetist has faced backlash over "disgusting" comments about sexual harassment in the workplace.
Dr Peter Hilton from Pembrokeshire wrote a letter to The Times referring to a "snowflake generation" of young doctors who "should toughen up".
It comes as a new study found female NHS surgeons reported being sexually harassed, assaulted and raped.
It highlighted a pattern of trainees being abused by senior male surgeons.
The report, entitled Breaking the Silence, was written by the University of Exeter, the University of Surrey and the Working Party on Sexual Misconduct in Surgery.
The Royal College of Anaesthetists called the research "deeply shocking and concerning".
Responding to Dr Hilton's letter in The Times on Thursday, leading members of the organisation, including president Dr Fiona Donald and Welsh chairman Dr Simon Ford, said they were "disgusted" by his suggestion that such behaviour should be accepted.
"Sexual misconduct must not be tolerated in any workplace and people affected deserve compassion, justice and a commitment to zero tolerance from their employers and colleagues," they said.
"Attitudes such as Dr Hilton's do not represent the views of our members but do perhaps demonstrate why sexual misconduct is sadly so widespread within healthcare.
"It is vital we do everything we can to eradicate these attitudes and behaviours."
In his letter on Wednesday, Dr Hilton, who previously worked at Morriston Hospital in Swansea, said the medical profession was "brutal and demanding".
"Bullying happens. Sexually inappropriate comments and actions do occur," he said.
"All I can say is that if they want to make a success of this rewarding career then they should toughen up. Perhaps four A*s at A-level are not the answer to all the problems they will face."
The letter was heavily criticised on social media and was described by some women doctors as "odious" and "abhorrent".
Dr Hilton, who first qualified as a doctor at the University of London in 1976, gave up his registration in 2018.
Swansea Bay University Health Board confirmed Dr Hilton no longer works for the organisation and added "his views are far removed from our values".
"Our doctors in training are highly valued members of our teams and we want to support them to be the senior clinicians of the future," it said.
"Working in an environment which is safe, welcoming and mutually respectful is a basic right for everyone, and this is at the heart of our values as an organisation.
"We encourage any member of staff to speak up if they experience bullying or harassment, as this is not something we tolerate."