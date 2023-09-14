Raac: Kinmel Bay school closes after concrete found
A primary school in Conwy has closed for the rest of the week after an inspection found reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) in the building.
Conwy council said early indications were that the material found at Ysgol Maes Owen in Kinmel Bay was in good condition.
"However we are taking a cautious approach," the council said.
Structural engineers would carry out further investigations, it added.
It comes after concerns over potentially risky Raac prompted the closure of more than 100 educational buildings in England.
In Wales, two schools in Anglesey had already closed following inspections, one of which has reopened.
In a letter to parents, Ysgol Maes Owen's headteacher said the risk at this point at the school was very low.
Children in Year 3 and below would be sent home with a work pack for the next two days, the school said, while pupils from year 4 to year 6 would be able to access their learning remotely.
Reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) is a lightweight material that was used between the 1950s and 1990s.
The aerated, or "bubbly" material is a cheaper alternative to standard concrete, but it is less durable and has a lifespan of around 30 years.
The Health and Safety Executive said Raac was "now life-expired", and was "liable to collapse with little or no notice".