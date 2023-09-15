St Mellons: Cardiff crash survivor jailed for dangerous driving
A driver of a car later involved a crash that killed three young people has been jailed after being filmed inhaling laughing gas at the wheel.
Shane Loughlin, 32, drove at speeds of up to 90mph in selfie footage from 3 March shown to Cardiff Crown Court.
He was sentenced to one year and five months after admitting dangerous driving and driving whilst disqualified.
He was later injured when the same car crashed in St Mellons, Cardiff.
The footage shows driver Loughlin filming himself while at times having neither hand on the wheel.
He was in the same car when it crashed shortly after 02:00 GMT on 4 March, killing Eve Smith, 21, Darcy Ross, 21 and Rafel Jeanne, 24.
Loughlin and Sophie Russon, 20, were critically injured and taken to hospital.
He recovered but was caught drink-driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance in Cardiff on 2 September at 04:20 BST.
Loughlin admitted the charges and is due to be sentenced for those driving offences at a later date.