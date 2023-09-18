Man found dead with 60kg gym bar on neck - inquest
A weightlifter died when a bar he was lifting fell on his neck, an inquest heard on Monday.
Carl Hughes, 61, was found on 9 September in his flat in Rhos Road, Rhos-on-Sea, by a neighbour who checked on him after he did not collect his newspaper.
He was lying on a bench in his bedroom with a bar weighing 60kg on his neck.
A pathologist gave a provisional cause of death as asphyxia secondary to compression of the neck by a bar.
John Gittins, senior coroner for North Wales East and Central, adjourned the inquest to a date to be fixed.