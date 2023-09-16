Woman's eye saved after itch turns out to be ulcer
A 25-year-old woman almost lost her eyesight after what she thought was contact lens irritation turned out to be an ulcer on her eye.
Steph Carrasco needed a transplant operation for a new cornea after receiving the bombshell news.
Her problem came to light when she went to her optician over the itchy eye.
And her sight was saved thanks to the "quick thinking and thorough" optometrist who found the corneal ulcer.
Ms Carrasco, a recruitment consultant from Cardiff, said: "By the time I was admitted to hospital, I could barely see. It was terrifying."
She praised optometrist Jack Brenton for identifying the problem and helping plan her next steps in receiving treatment.
"Thankfully, Jack and the team were outstanding. He made sure I didn't leave the Specsavers store until he had arranged plans with the hospital and kept me reassured during an incredibly stressful time," she said.
"He was quick thinking and thorough - I couldn't be more grateful."
Ms Carrasco spent a week in hospital where medical staff tried to reduce the size of the ulcer, which involved administering 72 eye drops a day.
But the ulcer would not heal and the medical staff had no choice but to perform a cornea transplant.
Three weeks later her vision has improved, and it is hoped it will return in full by October - at which point she can go back to work.
She said: "I was told by the medical staff at the hospital that the bacteria in my eye was so harsh that if it had been left any longer, I would have lost my eye completely."
Speaking ahead of National Eye Health Week (18 - 24 September) Ms Carrasco said: "I think it's crucial that anyone suffering eye pain visits their opticians right away. It's easy to dismiss health concerns, but this has taught me to never take my vision for granted.
"I just feel incredibly lucky to have had Jack and the hospital's medical team there to help when I needed them the most."
Optometrist Mr Brenton, who works at Specsavers Cardiff Queen Street, said: "This was a very aggressive bacteria that needed immediate treatment, so I'm pleased we got her into the hospital immediately so the infection did not advance any further.
"We are reminding everyone of the importance of having a sight test every two years at a minimum - and seeking advice from an optometrist immediately if you have concerns about your eyes or vision.
"Fortunately, Steph is already on the road to recovery and we hope her vision will be back to normal within a month, but her story is a case-in-point of why a rapid medical assessment is so crucial."