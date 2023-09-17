20mph: New speed limit worth it, says crash death brother
A man whose brother died in after being hit by a car travelling at 30mph has said the new 20mph default limit will be worth it if lives are saved.
Wales became the first country in the UK to reduce speed limits in built-up areas from 30mph to 20mph on Sunday.
Gareth Parry, whose brother Keith was hit and killed in 1994, called it a "fantastic change."
But the move has been controversial, with criticism from the Welsh Conservatives and UK ministers.
"I lost a brother who was knocked down," said Mr Parry, who represents the Hendre ward on Gwynedd's council, Cyngor Gwynedd.
"The car was only doing 30.
"My brother never came home," he added.
"If we can prevent one accident [with the 20mph limit] it's worth it. I don't want to see another family going through what we've been through."
The law has reduced the speed limit on about 35% of Welsh roads where lamp-posts are no more than 200 yards (183m) apart.
Monday marks the first time the new speed limit will be in force on the school run.
The Welsh government said it would result in up to 10 fewer road deaths a year in Wales.
But in Maesteg, Bridgend county, Louise Griffiths, 47, worried the change might cause "havoc" in some areas.
"In some areas I think it's necessary, like schools but in other places I think it'll cause havoc," she said.
"It might even cause a few accidents with people becoming impatient."
Matt Davies, 32, said he had "not really noticed [the change] affecting traffic" after a short drive through the town on Sunday.
"If it'll save lives and money for the NHS then that's a good thing."
20mph causes a political collision
After bitter criticism of the policy by Conservative politicians, including the Commons leader Penny Mordaunt who called it "insane", a Welsh minister suggested the Tories were happy to see children killed on the roads.
Wales' counsel general, Mick Antoniw, the senior legal advisor to ministers, said on Saturday in a post on X, formally known as Twitter: "Tories so happy to see people and particularly children killed and injured on our roads."
Welsh Secretary David TC Davies called it an "absolutely appalling suggestion", telling the Politics Wales programme Mr Antoniw should "apologise and withdraw that gratuitously offensive tweet which he put out yesterday".
Mr Antoniw later apologised and deleted the post.
"I apologise if it has created offense by suggesting that any individual would be happy with the death of a child," he said.
"It was probably not the best choice of words. The word happy was used in the sense of them being content or being prepared to accept the consequences of their policy."