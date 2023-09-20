Flood warnings as rain leaves hundreds without power
More than 500 properties have been hit by power cuts as a band of heavy rain is causing flood warnings.
A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office due to heavy rain until 18:00 BST on Wednesday and also covers north-west England.
The forecaster said up to 50-100mm (2-4in) of rainfall is likely, with as much as 150-200mm (6-8in) in some locations.
The National Grid said 518 properties were without power.
A high voltage fault led to power cuts affected including 353 homes and businesses in Carmarthen.
The National Grid said the electricity supply was cut to about 31 properties near Abergavenny, Monmouthshire.
There were also a small number of power cuts in Ceredigion.
In north Wales, Scottish Power said there were outages affecting properties near Rhyl in Denbighshire and Old Colwyn in Conwy county.
Natural Resources Wales had nine flood warnings in place affecting Swansea, Carmarthenshire and Powys.
Motorists in Rhondda Cynon Taf were warned of congestion on the A465 near Hirwaun because of flooding on the Rhigos roundabout.
In South West England, a handful of properties were left without power.
In Somerset the National Grid reported about 50 properties where the electricity supply had failed. Another 23 were suffering problems near Truro in Cornwall.
No weather warnings are in place for southern England but a warning is in place until 18:00 BST, stretching from Manchester to Leeds and Carlisle is in place further north.
