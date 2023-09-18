Rugby World Cup: Fiji win v Australia ‘worst result’ for Wales
Ex-Wales centre Jamie Roberts has said that Fiji's victory over Australia was the "worst possible result" for Wales.
The Fijians bounced back from their defeat to Wales to claim a 22-15 victory over the Aussies - their first over the Wallabies at a World Cup.
The victory has blown Pool C at the Rugby World Cup wide open.
Wales fans in France were all too aware of the implications it had for them, but many cheered on the Pacific Islanders regardless.
One Wales fan described the win as being "difficult for Wales, but great for rugby".
With Wales having laboured to victory over Portugal in Nice on Saturday, many fans have remained on the Mediterranean coast before they journey to Lyon for their clash against Australia on Sunday.
Some took in an evening at the city's beachfront promenade in the company of Roberts, capped 97 times by Wales and the Lions, who reflected on Wales' World Cup results.
"We've been riding on luck in the last two games if I'm honest," he admitted.
"We've run out of our 'get of jail' cards. Considering the result tonight [with Australia getting a losing bonus point], it's the worst possible result for Wales.
"We have to beat Australia. If we don't, I don't think we get out of the group, because now they know what's at stake, Australia and Fiji in their other games are probably going to win with bonus points."
Some of the Wales fans in attendance agreed that the weekend's results have now raised the stakes for the upcoming clash with the Wallabies.
"We were happy for Fiji, but we were looking for an Australian win," said Alan Francis, from Cardiff.
"It's made the group wide open, and Wales have got it all to do next week, we've just got to make sure the boys deliver."
Others, however, were glad to see a Fiji victory even if it makes Wales' prospects of progressing a little trickier.
Craig, from Catbrook in Monmouthshire, said: "I think it's difficult for Wales, but great for rugby, because Fiji winning against Australia is phenomenal.
"You imagine Wales and Fiji going through to the quarter finals, it would be phenomenal for rugby."
Cheering on a rival despite the result not favouring your own team may seem a little illogical - but for Ann Kirwan from Merthyr Tydfil, it epitomises the camaraderie of rugby supporters.
"It's really special that people get on with each other and support each other as well," she said.
"It's just an amazing and enjoyable atmosphere."
Steve Howells from Rhymney, who visited Fiji when following the Lions tour to New Zealand in 2013, agrees.
"Rugby people are the same the world over, there's no animosity between us. We wish them the best, they wish us the best."
It's an experience that Nans Davies, from Brynteg, Ceredigion, has treasured as she follows Wales at a World Cup abroad for the first time.
"We had Portugal fans sitting by us [at the game] - it was great to socialise, and everybody getting along no matter where they're from," she said.