Bridgend Indoor market shuts immediately over concrete concern
An indoor market has been immediately shut over concerns about crumbling concrete, leaving traders "devastated".
Reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) has been identified in the roof of Bridgend Indoor Market, at the Rhiw Shopping Centre in the town centre.
Bridgend council said the market, which opened in 1972, will shut to allow further assessments to be carried out.
The council added that traders have been informed and the closure will not affect the nearby shopping centre.
Several schools in Wales have also been forced to close buildings after use of the concrete was identified, in addition to 174 schools in England.
Chris Pritchard, who runs American-style coffee shop Wheelys at the market, said the news came "completely out of the blue" on Wednesday afternoon.
"Inspectors came in at nine (am) and at 10 past two they told us they may have found this stuff in the roof, literally it's just dropped it on us like a bomb," he said.
"I'm devastated, it's going to affect so many businesses."
Sinead Vaughan, who works on Deli On the Corner, said she was trying to vacuum-pack their produce after hearing the news.
She said: "We're just shocked, a few people are upset. There's a bit of confusion and we just needed more notice that it was going to happen."
What is Raac?
Raac is a lightweight material that was primarily used between the 1950s and 1990s, mostly in roofing but also in floors and walls.
It is cheaper than standard concrete to produce and install as it is aerated, or "bubbly", and therefore is susceptible to structural failure when exposed to moisture.
The Health and Safety Executive has said it is now beyond its lifespan and may "collapse with little or no notice".
There has been a market in Bridgend since 1837 and the current site has existed since the original market was demolished and rebuilt in 1972.
The council said the Raac at the market was identified following inspections of all council-maintained buildings "in line with national advice from UK government and Welsh government".
It said this inspection process has prioritised local schools, where no areas of concern have been identified.
A Bridgend council spokesperson said: "We recognise the inconvenience and potential hardship this will cause to traders and the impact the loss of the market will have as a popular and busy place.
"Bridgend Indoor Market remains at the heart of the town centre, and every effort is being made to ensure that this closure causes as little inconvenience as possible."