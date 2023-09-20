Wrexham FC: Delay in building new Racecourse Kop stand
- Published
A new 5,500-seat stand at Wrexham's Stok Racecourse ground will not be open in time for next season.
There is no start date for work on the Kop, and it is expected to take 12 months to build.
The club has returned to the Football League after a 15-year absence, under its American actor owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.
It said funding for the project had not yet been finalised, despite it securing financial backing from the council.
Wrexham council has been approached for comment.
The club said it hoped negotiations with the authority would be completed by the end of this October.
There were a number of conditions to be satisfied, said the club.
These include satisfying Uefa regulations; diversion of a sewer, and removal of an electricity cable running across the land.
The development - which will take Wrexham's home capacity to 15,000 - had an application for UK government Levelling Up Fund money rejected in January.
The council previously said it would reallocate a "substantial amount" of a £25m Welsh government grant to the plan.
Leader Mark Pritchard said the rest of the cash would come from a partnership.
This would involve the football club, the Football Association of Wales and Transport for Wales, with the local railway station and transport infrastructure also improved.