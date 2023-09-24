Seal pups at risk as visitors ignore Pembrokeshire beach ban
Visitors are risking seal pups' lives by ignoring requests to stay away from a beauty spot.
The Blue Lagoon in Pembrokeshire closed last weekend to prevent the public disturbing grey seals arriving on the coastline to breed.
But one expert said the animals could come to serious harm because people were not listening.
He said some were climbing the barrier to take selfies, while others were swimming in the water.
Run by National Trust Cymru, the Blue Lagoon in Abereiddy is a flooded former slate quarry which, along with its surrounding beaches, provides an ideal spot for seals to rest, feed and care for their young.
The area is popular with walkers, kayakers and coasteering lovers and closes annually in late September to allow its ever-growing grey seal colonies peace and protection.
About half the world's population of grey seals breed on the Welsh coastline and the total number in west Wales, mostly Pembrokeshire, is estimated to be about 5,000, with some 1,400 pups born each year.
The area was cordoned off on 16 September, a week earlier than usual, but there have been issues.
"The entrance to the lagoon has been fenced off to the general public, but that doesn't seem to make a difference to some people," said Terry Leadbetter who founded charity Welsh Marine Life Rescue in 1997.
"They're scaling it and going in, just so they can mooch about and take selfies with the seals with their pups."
He added: "The big problem is that those youngsters are only with their mothers for a few weeks, during which time she's got to feed them sufficiently to cope with life on their own.
"So if the mum feels crowded by people she can get anxious and potentially retreat into the sea for safety, thereby forcing the little ones to miss their feeding time."
He said this could leave pups too underweight to survive, with some found even dropping below their birth weight.
Mr Leadbetter added that while he understood most people's fascination with seals, they needed to behave responsibility around them.
"On the very same weekend people were asked to stay away from the Blue Lagoon, we got a complaint about gangs of youths swimming in there.
"Why people just don't listen is beyond me," he added.
Mark Underhill, National Trust Cymru's countryside manager for Pembrokeshire, said: "The breeding season is vital for our seal colonies and we ask visitors not to access the Blue Lagoon and to follow the guidelines laid out by the Seal Alliance and Pembrokeshire Marine Code when on the coastal path."
These include staying quiet, and remaining at least 50m (164ft) away from seals.
In addition, people are also asked not to approach a young seal which appears to be alone.
Mr Underhill said visitors would still be able to watch these wild creatures in their habitat from the Wales Coast Path, while those who have booked in advance can still access the lagoon via trained coasteering activity providers.
The Blue Lagoon will remained close to the public until 4 November, subject to seal breeding activity at that time.