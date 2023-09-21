Newtown chapel headstones removed for car park to be returned
Headstones dug up from a chapel cemetery for a car park and road will be returned after police investigated.
Descendants of those buried at Bethany Chapel in Kerry, near Newtown, Powys, complained gravestones were removed for the new tarmac.
The chapel closed about 20 years ago and planning permission was granted last year to build a car park and driveway on adjacent land.
But families were outraged at seeing plots allegedly disappear.
Police launched an investigation into criminal damage at the site but families have now been assured all the work will be reversed.
County councillor Elwyn Vaughan said he was "pleased to inform that a resolution has been secured resulting in the restoration of the graveyard", adding that developers Gospel Church had agreed to put topsoil back over it.
They will also close the vehicle access, provide a footpath for visitors to the cemetery and employ a stonemason to return the gravestones to their original places.
"This is a victory for common sense and the right thing to do for peace of mind for all the affected families," Mr Vaughan said.
"It is a shame that it had to come to this before the situation could be corrected."
Dyfed-Powys Police said it was "investigating a report of criminal damage at Bethany Chapel, Hodley, Newtown".
The White Lewis family, who have grandparents and great-grandparents in the graveyard, previously said the headstone for their grandparents, John Davies Lewis and Olive Lewis were missing.
They previously said they were "all shocked and deeply upset".
Dolafon Gospel Hall Trust, part of building owners Plymouth Brethren Christian Church, denied graves were lost.
Powys council is investigating why its planning officers pushed consent through, rather than the decision go to a planning committee.