Amy Dowden: Strictly Come Dancing star with cancer shaves her head
- Published
Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden says she feels "empowered and positive" after shaving her head as her cancer treatment continues.
The 33-year-old shared an emotional video of herself with loved ones taking turns to cut a lock of hair.
The rest of her hair is then cut short and finally shaved off.
"I've done it and I've also crossed the halfway chemo line!" the star of the hit BBC One show said in a post on Instagram.
"I wanted to share the truth and hopefully help others, and bring normality to a beautiful bald head," Amy, from Caerphilly, said in the post accompanying the video.
She said shaving her head and "taking control" was the "hardest step so far".
"I tried my best to save it. I know it's only hair but these past few months I've had what feels like so much taken away from me that has made me not feel like Amy," she wrote on Instagram.
"I'm missing every possible aspect of dancing.
"I just wanted to keep my identity with my hair and I tried telling myself it wouldn't go," she said.
She said would "dread the pain" of waking up every day.
The dancer was diagnosed with cancer for the second time in July and has been sharing her experiences on social media.
She first discovered the first lump in April, a day before she was due to go on her honeymoon in the Maldives with her husband Ben.
After a mastectomy, she was told the tumours had spread and another type of cancer was discovered.
"I've not been able to take control of this journey so far, but as you can see with some of my loved ones I took the courage and control," she said.
She said it would take time to get used to seeing herself without her long hair. Bu she said was going to get back to the "happy dancing, tea lover who talks way too fast whilst rolling every rrrrr who is still there inside with or without hair".
"Since taking control, I feel I can now see the finish line," she said.
Shaving her head had been a hurdle she had not even been able to think or speak about, she said.
"To everyone on their own journey, whatever that maybe, I'm sending love, power, strength and courage," Dowden said.
"I found my courage for this step, and I'm proud," she added.