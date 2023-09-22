Sennybridge Army training camp soldier death investigated
- Published
An investigation has been launched after a soldier died at an Army training camp.
The Army confirmed that a soldier died at Sennybridge training area in Powys on 20 September.
Their cause of death is not yet known, but their family has been informed.
An Army spokesman said: "Our thoughts are with the soldier's family and friends at this difficult time and we ask that their privacy is respected."
He added: "The circumstances surrounding this death will be investigated and it would be inappropriate to comment any further at this time."
Sennybridge is the third largest military training area in the UK and covers about 31,000 acres.
