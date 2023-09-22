Swansea: Singleton Hospital car fire sees pair suffer burns
A man and a woman have been treated for burns after a car fire at a hospital.
South Wales Police was called to the grounds of Singleton Hospital, Swansea, just after 08:20 BST on Friday.
The woman was found with significant burns as well as a head injury and is in a critical condition while the man is in a stable condition, police said.
An investigation is under way and the road is closed from Sketty Park and Sketty Lane to the hospital
