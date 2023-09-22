Man admits killing Georgina Dowey in Neath, denies murder
- Published
A man has admitted killing a 46-year-old woman but has denied her murder, a court has heard.
Matthew Pickering, 48, of Beaconsfield Street, Cadoxton, Neath, appeared via videolink at Swansea Crown Court to admit manslaughter and deny murder.
Georgina Dowey's body was discovered at an address on Beaconsfield Street, Cadoxton, on Sunday 7 May.
He was remanded into custody until the trial, which is due to run for three weeks from 15 January 2024.
